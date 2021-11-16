CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $767.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report sales of $767.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.63 million to $814.86 million. CAE posted sales of $638.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

CAE opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. CAE has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after acquiring an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,798,000 after acquiring an additional 205,975 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CAE by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

