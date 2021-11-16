Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.75 Million

Brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to post $199.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.94 million and the lowest is $191.10 million. VSE reported sales of $150.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $740.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $751.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $865.63 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $939.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSEC shares. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VSE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. VSE has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $798.82 million, a P/E ratio of 89.77 and a beta of 1.53.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

