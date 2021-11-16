XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Update

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 251.9% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:XPHYF opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Get XPhyto Therapeutics alerts:

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPhyto Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 395.43% and a negative net margin of 11,278.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that XPhyto Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.