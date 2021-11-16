Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the October 14th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WHITF opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.