Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RZLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rezolute presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

RZLT opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 21.34 and a quick ratio of 21.34. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rezolute will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

