BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.29.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,906,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.