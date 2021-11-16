Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $22.91 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

