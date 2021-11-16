Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

