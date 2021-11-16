TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRIP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.56.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

