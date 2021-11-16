Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,353 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Parsons worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Parsons by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Parsons by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752,226 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Parsons by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Parsons by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

PSN opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

