Reviewing Crown (NYSE:CCK) & Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Crown (NYSE:CCK) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crown and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown 0 2 13 0 2.87 Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 3 0 2.50

Crown presently has a consensus target price of $132.79, indicating a potential upside of 18.69%. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus target price of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 29.78%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Crown.

Profitability

This table compares Crown and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown 5.01% 36.22% 6.09% Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Crown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Crown shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown $11.58 billion 1.24 $579.00 million $4.43 25.26 Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A -$12.67 million N/A N/A

Crown has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Volatility & Risk

Crown has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging. The Americas segment manufactures beverage, food and aerosol cans and ends, glass bottles, specialty packaging, metal vacuum closures, steel crowns, and aluminum caps. The Europe segment operates in Europe, Middle East, and North Africa. The Asia Pacific segment includes beverage and non-beverage can operations. The Transit Packaging segment provides industrial and protective solutions and equipment and tools businesses. The company was founded by William Painter in 1892 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG.

