Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

