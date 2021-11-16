Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Enlivex Therapeutics worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENLV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $150.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.