Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 131,193 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,193 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 171.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 668,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLYC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of GLYC opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

