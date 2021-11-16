Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MediWound were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDWD. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the second quarter worth $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the second quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in MediWound by 198.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the period. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.49. MediWound Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDWD. Aegis dropped their price objective on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

