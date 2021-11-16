MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.