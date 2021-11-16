Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.65% of Par Pacific worth $36,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $961.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,739 shares of company stock worth $3,340,554. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

