Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at CIBC

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.31.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$56.44 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$32.09 and a 1-year high of C$56.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.41.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

