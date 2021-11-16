Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $12.30 on Friday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

