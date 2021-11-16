AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis Sells 26,667 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,061,079.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

