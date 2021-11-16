Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells 14,844 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Barter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, David Barter sold 170,333 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $7,671,798.32.

Shares of AI stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $356,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.