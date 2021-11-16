ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insider Erin K. Gattis Sells 5,265 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ARCB opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $116.79.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.15.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
