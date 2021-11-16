ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insider Erin K. Gattis Sells 5,265 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ARCB opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $116.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

