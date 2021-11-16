Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

CYAD has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

