Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get CareMax alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07. CareMax has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,973,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.