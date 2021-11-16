CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

CCMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $149.30 on Monday. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.11.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after acquiring an additional 403,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,032,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,637,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

