ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.05.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

