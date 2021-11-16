BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -0.05. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 685,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 610,545 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

