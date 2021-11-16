Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 80,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 37.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $821,000.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.