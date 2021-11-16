Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

CDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE CDR opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $318.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.