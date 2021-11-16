Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Phibro Animal Health worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $898.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

