448,197 Shares in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 448,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 56,789 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,200 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.76. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBIO. Raymond James cut Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

