Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Anterix were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $469,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

