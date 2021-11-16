Northern Trust Corp Has $7.86 Million Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of PetMed Express worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.