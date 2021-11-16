Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sasol were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sasol by 694.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

SSL stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

