Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Theravance Biopharma worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 93,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,617 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 390,328 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 656,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $605.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

