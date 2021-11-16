Northern Trust Corp Makes New $8.22 Million Investment in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 567,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $3,827,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at about $12,117,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $837,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

