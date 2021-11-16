Northern Trust Corp Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,271 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.19% of BRF worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRFS. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of BRF by 30.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at $256,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRFS opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

