DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

DBSDY opened at $94.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $97.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

