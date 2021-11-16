Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.48 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $564.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 106,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 148.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

