Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

