Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $19.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,405 shares of company stock worth $2,107,383 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

