CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.69.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $172.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 340.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

