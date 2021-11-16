LPL Financial LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

