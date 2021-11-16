LPL Financial LLC Buys 81 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.79. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $172.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock worth $960,879. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

