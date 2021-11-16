Kim Burton Garland Sells 25,000 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of STFC opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $51.66.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
State Auto Financial Company Profile
State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.
