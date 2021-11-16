Kim Burton Garland Sells 25,000 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STFC opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

