FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke Sells 5,000 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$243.10, for a total transaction of C$1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,058,844.40.

Douglas G. Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total transaction of C$73,650.00.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$243.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$162.91 and a 52-week high of C$254.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$237.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$222.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService to C$241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$236.25.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

