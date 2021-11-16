Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu Sells 30,000 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,787,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CUBI opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.