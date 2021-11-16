Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CERE opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.47.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 71,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,304,000 after buying an additional 296,575 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

