Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CERE opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.47.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on CERE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
