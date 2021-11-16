Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe Sells 39,869 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 39,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $3,386,472.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liam Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arvinas alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $1,806,373.08.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,178,175.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $2,275,469.90.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.