Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Gfinity (LON:GFIN) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:GFIN opened at GBX 3.97 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £43.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Gfinity has a 1 year low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.47.
Gfinity Company Profile
