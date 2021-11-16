Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Gfinity (LON:GFIN) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:GFIN opened at GBX 3.97 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £43.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Gfinity has a 1 year low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.47.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

